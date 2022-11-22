Cris Cyborg’s Next Boxing Fight Booked For December 10th

Cris Cyborg will return to the boxing ring on the undercard of Terance Crawford/David Avanesyan on December 10th in Omaha, NE.

The event’s promotor, BLK Prime, announced the news of Cyborg’s addition to the card on Tuesday.

Cyborg won her boxing debut by defeating Simone Silva via a unanimous decision at a Fight Music Show event in September. Now, she’ll take on another former MMA fighter for her second act in the ring.

Cyborg returns against former Bellator fighter Gabrielle Holloway, who is also looking to make a name for himself in boxing. She hasn’t competed in combat sports since a loss to Cat Zingano at Bellator 245 in Sept. 2020.

Holloway’s last boxing fight came against Raquel Miller in Aug. 2016, losing via a unanimous decision. She went on to have stints in Bellator and King Of The Cage before fully transitioning to boxing.

Cris Cyborg Returns Following Triumphant Boxing Debut

As Bellator President Scott Coker recently announced, Cyborg remains under contract with the promotion and intends to return to defend her belt. She lost fought in Bellator at Bellator 279, winning a unanimous decision against Arlene Blencowe.

Cyborg has also been the callout target of women’s boxing pound-for-pound No. 1 Katie Taylor. She teased a fight with Cyborg leading up to her most recent win over Karen Carabajal.

Cyborg will likely return to MMA next year, though in the meantime she seems content to continue this exciting new challenge in her combat sports career.

Could Cris Cyborg eventually win a women’s boxing world title?