Cris Cyborg Responds To Katie Taylor’s Recent Boxing Callout

Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg has responded to boxing pound-for-pound No. 1 female Katie Taylor’s recent callout.

Cyborg made her boxing debut earlier this year against Simone Silva, earning a unanimous decision victory in Brazil. She took a break from her featherweight title reign in Bellator to pursue the boxing side of combat sports.

Cyborg and Taylor had been linked to a potential fight in December earlier this year, although nothing has been formally announced. Taylor expressed a profound interest in a crossover fight with Cyborg in the lead-up to her recent fight against Karen Carabajal this past weekend.

Cyborg is in the middle of a negotiation period with Bellator regarding her contract, and she seems open to other boxing bouts. Now, she’s free to pursue a big step up in boxing competition in the form of Taylor.

Cris Cyborg Calls Katie Taylor Fight A “Dream” Matchup

During a recent interview with Henry Cejudo, Cyborg responded to Taylor’s callout.

“Everything you do, you want to be the best at what you do. I may start saying, ‘No early boxing,’ but if I have an opportunity to fight for the belt… Like Katie Taylor. She called me out yesterday. She fought, she won. Congratulations,” Cyborg said. “She said if the fans want to watch this fight. If you want to watch this fight, I’m gonna be willing to do it. I feel wonderful having my name there…I know I did a lot of things in MMA, but for me it’s a dream. I’m gonna work real hard. For sure it’s not going to be easy, but I’m going to do my best.”

A Cyborg/Taylor super fight would continue to put Cyborg’s Bellator title reign on hold. She’s expected to face former UFC title challenger Cat Zingano for her next title fight.

Cyborg last defended the belt against Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279 back in April. She earned the title over Julia Budd at Bellator 238 and has defended it four times.

Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano earlier this year in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 pound-for-pound matchup. It is regarded as one of the greatest fights in women’s boxing history.

The timeframe regarding a Cyborg vs. Taylor matchup is uncertain, though it seems that both sides are interested in making the fight come to fruition.

