Cris Cyborg Condemns Kyrie Irving Amid Recent Controversy

Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg is the latest MMA personality to speak out against NBA star Kyrie Irving.

Irving, a former NBA champion and star guard with the Brooklyn Nets, has been in hot water in recent weeks. In a since-deleted series of social media posts, Irving shared footage of the highly controversial film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.

The film promotes conspiracy theories and hate towards Judaism and the Jewish people, including the idea that the Holocaust is a myth. Irving has been suspended by the Nets and will meet with NBA commissioner Adam Silver later this week.

Irving’s controversy has dominated many headlines since his posts, and many have weighed in. This includes MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, who praised a reporter for his harsh questioning of Irving during a recent press conference.

In a recent tweet, Cyborg praised former and current NBA stars for speaking out against Irving.

I appreciate athletes like Charles Barkley, Shaq, and Lebron James publicly condemn Kyrie Irving’s antisemitism comments. There is no space for this type of verbal conditioning because it grows when others don’t speak out against it. — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) November 5, 2022

Cyborg is far from the first MMA fighter to give their thoughts on hot social issues. In an interview MMA News conducted with Julia Budd in 2020, she spoke about her efforts to eradicate racism in Canada using her platform.

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley donned a Black Lives Matter t-shirt at a 2020 press conference, promoting the organization’s fight against discrimination and racism toward African Americans.

As Cyborg prepares for her MMA return, she’s using her platform to make a difference amidst Irving’s controversy.

