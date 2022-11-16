Dan Hooker Reveals UFC 281 Afterparty Incident Involving Dillon Danis

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker and his team were celebrating his win at UFC 281 until Dillon Danis decided to crash the party.

Hooker defeated Claudio Puelles to open up the UFC 281 main card on Saturday in New York City. It marked his triumphant return to lightweight following a one-off return to featherweight that ended up in a first-round knockout loss to Arnold Allen.

After the big win, Hooker and the rest of City Kickboxing, including Israel Adesanya, went to a local nightclub to celebrate the eventful card. Just outside, Danis got into an altercation with former UFC fighter Nate Diaz, which resulted in Diaz slapping one of his friends.

Not long after, Danis found a way inside the club with Hooker and the rest of the team, until security realized he wasn’t on the guest list.

During a recent interview with The AllStar, Hooker revealed Danis’ crashing of City Kickboxing’s UFC 281 celebration.

“I saw Dillon Danis, he was at our afterparty,” Hooker said. “He ended up being in the booth over from us and then he tried to come in our booth and pass the security guy. A guy from our team was like, ‘who the fuck is this guy?’ And he chucked him out. Said ‘This Dillon Danis guy is a fucking joke’. Chucked him out of the booth and that was it…”

Danis, who had a two-fight MMA stint in Bellator, hasn’t competed since Bellator 222 in 2019. He’s become well known for his antics outside of fighting and is a frequent troll on social media.

Hooker, usually a charismatic personality, didn’t appreciate Danis’ attempts to crash their post-fight celebration. Luckily, security did their job and escorted Danis off the premises after Danis’ latest head-scratching incident.

