Dan Hooker Reveals What MMA Fans Have Been Propositioning In DMs

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker is the latest fighting target of fans who want to test their makeshift MMA skills.

Hooker is back in the win column after a second-round finish over Claudio Puelles at UFC 281 earlier this month. He bounced back after losses in four of his last five fights.

Hooker’s confidence has been revived after making the return to lightweight. He’s targeting a return to the Octagon at UFC 284 for the promotion’s card in Perth, Australia.

Hooker hasn’t named any specific callout targets for his next fight and is willing to fight anyone wanting to challenge him at UFC Perth. He hasn’t had any luck finding an opponent inside the sport, though he may have a few willing adversaries outside of it.

Fans Pitch ‘Fight For Tickets’ Proposition To Dan Hooker

In a recent tweet, Hooker expressed the frustration of finding an opponent for UFC 284 in a hilarious fashion.

UFC Fighters calling me out for Perth: 0



UFC fans in instagram messages that will fight me for free tickets: +1000



🤷‍♂️😂😂 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) November 25, 2022

“UFC Fighters calling me out for Perth: 0,” Hooker tweeted. “UFC fans in instagram messages that will fight me for free tickets: +1000.”

Hooker isn’t the only fighter who has been reached out to by fans wanting a shot at him. Kevin Holland and Sean Strickland are just a few who have taken up fans on their offers to compete, with often poor results for the challengers.

It’s no wonder that fans are going the extra mile to get a seat for UFC 284. The card will feature a lightweight title super fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

It’s uncertain if Hooker plans on taking up any of the fans’ offers to fight him for UFC 284 tickets. Although, he’s proven to take on all willing challengers during his career.

Would you fight Dan Hooker for free tickets?