Fighters React To Dan Hooker Stopping Claudio Puelles At UFC 281

Dan Hooker came out on top in a true clash of styles opposite Claudio Puelles on the main card of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden.

The two lightweights entered the opening bout of the UFC 281 main card in very different positions, as Hooker was on a two-fight losing streak and Puelles had won five-straight. The Peruvian submitted three opponents via kneebar during that stretch, and fans were excited to see how his skills on the ground would match up with Hooker’s striking.

After an early feeling out process on the feet, Puelles grabbed ahold of one of Hooker’s legs and immediately started working towards a submission. “The Hangman” had to stay composed and survive an extended period on the ground, but eventually Hooker managed to work his leg free and get into top position before returning to his feet.

Hooker immediately opened the second round with a front kick to the body, a technique that ended up being Puelles’ kryptonite. “Prince of Peru” tried everything from single leg takedowns to Imanari rolls in order to get things to the mat, but Hooker repeatedly fought off those efforts while steadily turning up the pressure with his strikes.

The New Zealander’s repeated front kicks started putting a tired Puelles on the mat as the round went on, until the 26-year-old was finally unable to get up.

The win marked a successful return to lightweight for the 32-year-old after he dropped down to featherweight for his previous fight against Arnold Allen.

Fighters React To Hooker’s Win

Hooker is well-known for putting on exciting fights, and his fellow fighters were thrilled to see “The Hangman” snap his two-fight losing streak.

Happy to see Hooker winning again 👏🏼

#UFC281 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) November 13, 2022

Hooker 😮‍💨 ‼️that’s it that’s the tweet 🔥 #Ufc281 — Khaos williams (@khaosOXwilliams) November 13, 2022

Hooker shoulda went full Diaz and flipped Puelles off there 😂 — Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022

I say Hooker vs Moicano in Perth — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) November 13, 2022

Welcome back Dan ✊🏾 good performance — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022

