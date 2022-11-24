Dana White Reveals MMA Fighter Sent Threatening Messages To Daughter

UFC President Dana White took it upon himself to figure out who made a series of threats against his family and more specifically, his daughter.

White and the UFC are just weeks away from their final pay-per-view card of 2022 at UFC 282 on December 10th. After a recent shakeup, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will face Magomed Ankalaev for the now-vacant 205lb belt.

White has built the UFC from the ground up into one of the most indomitable forces in MMA. He’s seen the UFC go from a relatively unknown product to arguably the biggest platform in combat sports.

Amidst the UFC’s rise, White has seen the growth of social media and the importance of including it in branding. This has led to the UFC growing exponentially in recent years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

White also uses social media on his own to engage with fans and trolls alike. This time, his family and not the UFC was the target of nasty messages.

Dana White Successfully Identifies Source Of Threats Toward His Family

White has deleted the original post asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of the account, although MMA Mania captured screenshots of Instagram user @loganmurphyfuctheufc targeting his daughter Savannah along with White’s plea.

Dana White is publicly looking for some creep on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/Nl6PGIRlm9 — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 24, 2022

It didn’t take long for White to find out the identify of the person behind the account, revealing in a since-deleted follow up post: “WE GOT HIM”.

MMA fighter Brandon Bender, a veteran of 14 fights, was allegedly the source of the threatening messages. It’s uncertain if White and his family plan to take legal action against Bender after the posts.

Bender hasn’t fought since a loss to Joshua Jones at Bellator 238 in Jan. 2020. He won the first 11 fights of his career during stints in Bellator, BAMMA, and Gladiator Challenge.

White has proven to not be someone who responds in kind to hostility, particularly when it comes to his inner circle and his family. It’s safe to say that the general public has learned that coming after White and his family isn’t a wise idea.

