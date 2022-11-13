Archives: Cain Velasquez Could Be Stripped Of UFC HW Championship (2014)

On this day eight years ago, we ran a story about Dana White and the UFC considering stripping then-heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez of his title.

This year, Cain Velasquez has had a constant presence in MMA headlines after being charged with attempted murder among other charges. But at one time, he was known only for being considered to be arguably the best heavyweight on the planet.

This was the case in 2014, but that did not stop him from potentially being stripped of the title after health issues forced him to be inactive for a prolonged period of time.

Ultimately, Velasquez was not stripped, and his bout against interim champion Fabricio Werdum would happen the following year, with Werdum scoring the upset victory. But the following story published on this day eight years ago captures the uncertainty around Velasquez’s title reign at the time.

The following article is presented in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of the MMA News Archives.

On This Day Eight Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED NOVEMBER 13, 2014, 5:10 PM]

Headline: Dana White Says Cain Velasquez Could Be Stripped Of UFC Heavyweight Championship

Author: Matt Boone

During the latest edition of “UFC Download,” UFC President Dana White made some interesting comments regarding Cain Velasquez and the potential future of the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

White stated that if Velasquez, who was forced to pull out of his scheduled title defense against Fabricio Werdum at this Saturday’s UFC 180 pay-per-view in Mexico, isn’t able to compete in early-2015, he could be stripped of his title.

“We’re headed in that direction now,” said White. “This next fight in Mexico is for the interim title. So if Cain couldn’t compete again, the winner of this fight would be seen as the champion.”

The UFC boss also spoke about the Werdum vs. Mark Hunt fight, which is the new main event for this Saturday’s event in Mexico.

“Werdum is very dangerous on the ground. Everybody talks about his ground game and him maybe being the best submission guy in the heavyweight division but look what he did to Travis Browne standing up. His stand up looked unbelievable, and one of the problems for guys like Hunt and Roy Nelson, they’re top 10 fighters, but when you break into that top five the athleticism of some of these heavyweights is too much for those guys.”

Wrapping up his breakdown of Saturday’s main event, the UFC President reminded fight fans that with a guy like Hunt, it only takes one punch to change everything.

“But with Hunt, what makes him so exciting is that with one punch he can change everything. All he has to do is clip you, barely, and he can put you away.”

Werdum vs. Hunt headlines this Saturday’s UFC 180 pay-per-view, which emanates from Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico, and airs live via pay-per-view. Make sure to visit MMANews.com for live, round-by-round results coverage of the big event this Saturday night!