Daniel Cormier Takes Issue With Mischaracterized Quotes On UFC 281 Main Event

Daniel Cormier is taking offense to media outlets using his quotes the wrong way.

Daniel Cormier was cage side on Saturday night at UFC 281 to watch Israel Adesanya fall to Alex Pereira in the main event. Perera is the new middleweight champion, and many believe that it was quite shocking how he earned the TKO finish over Adesanya in the fifth round.

Following the fight, Cormier took to his YouTube as per usual to react to the event. The former heavyweight fighter turned commentator is one of the most popular fighters when it comes to his YouTube channel and his show on ESPN. Now, however, a quote from Cormier from when he was on his show DC and RC has been taken out of context and he is finding this to be ridiculous.

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Daniel Cormier Is Not Happy About A Quote Being Misconstrued

Cormier spoke about this fight on his show DC and RC, he mentioned the history between these two men during their kickboxing days and said he believed Adesanya had been robbed in one of their kickboxing bouts.

Media outlet MMA Mania took this quote and ran with it. They made it seem as if Cormier had said that Adesanya was robbed on Saturday night at UFC 281. This was not correct. Cormier took to his social media to complain about this.

I have a question. How can anyone interpret this as if I am saying Izzy got robbed Saturday night ? pic.twitter.com/lCFDINrrSJ — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 16, 2022

“I have a question,” he wrote. “How can anyone interpret this as if I am saying Izzy got robbed Saturday night?”

During the show, Cormier was complementary about Pereira and his performance and gushed over his urgency in the fifth round. He said he would want to see a rematch between these two because of their history in both kickboxing and now in MMA.

What did you make of Daniel Cormier’s comments?