Daniel Rodriguez Changes Tune On Potential Kevin Holland Rebooking

UFC welterweight Daniel Rodriguez has changed course when it comes to a potential rebooking with Kevin Holland in the Octagon.

Rodriguez will face Neil Magny in the UFC Vegas 64 co-main event on Saturday. He returns following a win over Li Jingliang at UFC 279 in September.

Rodriguez was booked to face Holland on the UFC 279 main card before Khamzat Chimaev‘s weight miss forced a slew of changes. He ended up getting paired with Jingliang while Holland faced Chimaev in the UFC 279 co-main event.

Despite a Rodriguez/Holland rebooking being a logical option, Rodriguez previously indicated that he’s moving on from a fight with Holland. If he can get past Magny this weekend, he’s changed his mind when it comes to the Holland fight coming to fruition.

Daniel Rodriguez Wants Kevin Holland Next After UFC 279 Switch

During his UFC Vegas 64 pre-fight press conference, Rodriguez explained why a fight with Holland needs to happen.

“I really want to fight Kevin Holland,” Rodriguez said. “I’m looking forward to fighting him in the future. I’m down to fight him next. The winner of him vs. ‘Wonderboy’ or whatever. I’m waiting for him.

“He’s a dude that I have to fight. He’s a chapter in my career that I just have to know what the fuck is gonna happen, or what would’ve happened.”

Holland will face former UFC title challenger Stephen Thompson at UFC Orlando on December 3rd. A win could launch him into the welterweight rankings.

Rodriguez, like Holland, is knocking on the door of the welterweight rankings. He’s won four in a row, including wins over Mike Perry and Kevin Lee.

Depending on how Rodriguez and Holland’s fights play out, fans could be in for a treat in the form of a rebooking between two of the most exciting welterweights.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.