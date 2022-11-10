Dariush Makes His Prediction For Poirier/Chandler At UFC 281

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush has given his take on the crucial matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, set for UFC 281 on November 12.

At the Madison Square Garden-held pay-per-view, which will be headlined by Israel Adesanya’s sixth defense of the middleweight title, former interim UFC champion Poirier will settle his feud with former three-time Bellator titleholder Chandler inside the Octagon.

The matchup was made official after months of back and forth on social media, which came to a head in-person inside the T-Mobile Arena this past July, with “The Diamond” and “Iron” exchanging heated words cageside at UFC 276.

For Poirier, the fight promises to be another thrilling affair on his promotional record, which dates back to 2011. While the Louisianan has made the walk 27 times, Chandler is a relative newcomer to the Octagon, having only debuted in January 2021.

But despite competing only four times under the UFC banner, Chandler has certainly put his money where his mouth is when it comes to his claim to be on MMA’s biggest stage for a “good time, not a long time.”

Although he boasts an underwhelming 2-2 promotional record, the 36-year-old hasn’t failed to entertain, with his losses coming in memorable back-and-forth contests with Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

However, one of Chandler’s fellow top-five lightweights believes that his desire to thrill the fanbase will lead to his downfall at UFC 281.

Dariush: Chandler Will Bring About His Own Downfall Against Poirier

During an interview with Morning Kombat‘s Luke Thomas, #4-ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush provided his assessment for the upcoming matchup towards the top of his division.

According to the Iranian-born American, Chandler has the tools to dictate the fight and have his hand raised. The question is, will he put a logical game plan into action come fight night at MSG?

Dariush has his doubts.

“It’s a three-round fight? If Chandler fights smart, he should be able to win this fight,” Dariush said. “But I think Chandler, right now, he’s so focused on being exciting and so focused on being entertaining for the fans, he puts himself in really bad situations. I think if he goes out there, plays a very conservative striking game, a lot of wrestling, he should be able to pull this off.

“But in reality, I think Dustin Poirier’s gonna end up winning this fight, because Chandler’s gonna try to be more than he needs to be,” Dariush added. “I think he’s gonna end up losing the fight because of that.”

Having moved closer to the gold with a victory of his own at last month’s major pay-per-view, where he outpointed the fast-rising Mateusz Gamrot, Dariush will no doubt be keeping a close eye on proceedings at UFC 281, where two of the men around him in the rankings will collide.

