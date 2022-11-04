Beneil Dariush Shares Theory For Why The UFC Isn’t Pushing Him

Beneil Dariush is not willing to change who he is to get a title push.

The UFC lightweight division is stacked with talented fighters and huge personalities. It seems that any man in the top five could be worthy of a title show but the order might come down to other factors.

Since the rise of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey in the UFC, there has been an added emphasis on trash-talking and what a fighter brings to the table outside of the cage.

Other fighters have seen this game plan work and have started to adopt their own attention-grabbing stunts and personas. One man who is not willing to play that game is Beneil Dariush.

Beneil Dariush (Image Credit: Louis Grasse/PxImages)

Beneil Dariush Is Not Interested In Trash Talking For A Title Shot

Dariush is currently ranked fourth in the 155-pound diviosn and prior to UFC 280, it seemed that he would be next for the title shot. Now, he is back to waiting his turn.

“I don’t know if it’s the fact that I speak so much of my faith or the fact that I’m just not very confrontational when it comes to the meetings. There seems to be this approach in MMA right now on how to make fights bigger, you talk a little bit of smack, you have an altercation in the back room or something, stuff like that builds fights,” he said in an interview with KRGV Sports. “You’re not really going to see me involved in stuff like that. So I think that’s the reason why you don’t see me get pushed so much.

“Also, I’m not a big fan of social media, I try to stay away from it as much as I can. I’ll respond to people here and there. But overall, I prefer to spend my time with my family. And so all that plays into it.”

With his win at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev is the new champion of the lightweight diviosn. He is already slated for his first title defense against pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski. Darish will either have to wait for that bout to be contested or face someone else in the meantime. Although seemingly disappointed, Dariush understands this decision by the UFC.

“I understand the UFC is profit driven and maybe I’m not their ideal candidate, but I have to be honest to the person that I am, and I have to be faithful to my Creator and go forth like that,” he said. “So it’s just, I get the situation. I’m not mad at anybody. I get what they need to do and I know what I need to do and that’s how I go forward.”

Dariush is currently riding an eight-fight winning streak. His streak is the second most among the top-ranked lightweights, only behind the champion.

Do you think the UFC should have given Daruish a title shot before setting up the super fight between Makhachev and Volkanovski?

