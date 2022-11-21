Darren Till Reveals Major Request He Made To The UFC

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till is close to a UFC return, but he has a request for his next bout.

UFC middleweight Darren Till is looking to get back in the win column. At one time, it seemed as if he would be a shoo-in for a title shot in the division, but unfortunately, his career has taken a bit of a slide.

Till has tried to turn it around before by moving up to middleweight from welterweight, but now with two losses in a row, he needs something else.

Till’s last two bouts were both losses to top contenders. Most recently, he lost a by submission to Derek Brunson and before that a unanimous decision to the former champion, Robert Whittaker. Till has his next bout set as he has been set up to fight against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282 in Las Vegas.

Zuffa LLC

Darren Till Has Put In A Request To The UFC To Help Him Turn His Career Around

Till fight against du Plessis will be featured on the preliminary portion of the fight card. Till is one of the more popular fighters on the roster and is often on the main car or headlining a Fight Night event. In his last seven fight appearances, he has headlined five of the events. headlining means five-round fights, to which he has said no more. He spoke about this to Michael Bisping on his YouTube channel.

“I don’t know, just — If you don’t cut no corners, and you give it 110 percent, and you’re true to yourself; there’s nothing more you can do, mate.” he said (h/t Sportskeeda.) “So, that’s it. I said to the UFC; I said I don’t want another main event. I said I’m sick of doing five rounds. I just wanna get back on my feet. And that’s what’s came. So, you know, it is what it is, mate.”

Others such as Chael Sonnen have said the same, thinking that Till should fight a few three-rounders and get himself back on his feet. Till is currently ranked number nine in the division, his opponent du Plessis is sitting at number 13.

Do you think Darren Till is making a good decision only fighting in three-round fights for a while?