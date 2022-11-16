Darren Till Tells Chael Sonnen To “Shut The F*ck Up”

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till has hit back at Chael Sonnen after the former fighter-turned-analyst suggested he’ll pull out of his upcoming fight.

After a torrid run of form that’s seen him go 1-4 in his last five outings, including consecutive losses to Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson at 185 pounds, Till is looking to return to form next month when he makes his comeback.

At UFC 282 on December 10, “The Gorilla” will make the walk inside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile arena for a fight that’ll mark his first in 15 months. In the Octagon, he’ll meet rising contender Dricus Du Plessis, who’s gone 3-0 and risen to #13 in the rankings since joining the promotion in 2020.

Last month, there was a brief worry about the matchup after Till posted an image of an apparent eye injury. Having been forced out of contests against Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori in recent years, many have been quick to use the Liverpudlian’s failed bouts as a source of criticism.

And having seen Till post the picture of his eye, Sonnen suggested it might be an indicator that he’s looking to withdraw from the December 10 pay-per-view card.

Till Responds To Sonnen’s Remarks

During a recent appearance on Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast, Till hit back at Sonnen’s video and the suggestion that his post was designed to lay the groundwork for a withdrawal.

“It’s mad because I put a post up… Chael Sonnen started saying, ‘This is an indicator that Till’s gonna pull out the fight.’ Like, Chael, shut the f*ck up, mate, with your podcast,” Till said. “Lad, he’s scared of me Chael, because I threatened to pull his number up like I did Ariel’s.”

In terms up Sonnen’s number, Till is referring to his threats to leak it this past summer. Having done so with renowned MMA reporter Ariel Helwani, “The Gorilla” warned that he would do the same to Sonnen after the former UFC title challenger posted a tweet about the moment.

Till also went into detail about the incident that led to the eye injury, which appears to have fully healed just less than a month out from UFC 282.

While training in Thailand, “The Gorilla” recalled an eye poke he suffered during a grappling exchange, which left his sight affected and his eye pouring blood.

“It was probably the worst thing that’s ever happened to me,” Till said. “We were wrestling and I was wrestling with this big guy. I shot in for a takedown, and I swear his finger went to the back of my brain. I felt it hit my brain. I felt sick. Immediately, I couldn’t see and blood was pouring out of it.”

