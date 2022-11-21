Deiveson Figueiredo Says He Put A Spy In Brandon Moreno’s Camp

Deiveson Figueiredo is either playing next-level mind games or he’s publicly admitted to playing dirty.

This coming January, UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will have a familiar task in front of him. He is slated to take on Brandon Moreno for the fourth time as he looks to defend his title in his home country of Brazil. Although these two have faced off plenty of times before there are always adjustments to be made.

Prior to their next bout, these two champs met in Rio to hold a press conference and get a look at each other in person one more time before the fight.

UFC 277

Deiveson Figueiredo Sends A Warning To Brandon Moreno

During the press conference of course both men were asked what it will be like facing someone they are so familiar with again. Moreno explained that he feels that Figueiredo has plenty to go off of both having fought so many times and having film of him.

“Right now, he has a lot of videos on me, he has a lot of information,” Moreno joked via MMA Fighting. “I’m still thinking I won the fight, but I definitely made mistakes in my last combat against Deiveson. Right now, we have a specific plan, and that’s it. I don’t wanna say nothing extra because he has videos and everything, he’s following me, so that’s it. That’s my gameplay, surprise him.”

“Like I said, this is Brazil, and all he does here will get to me,” Figueiredo said. “I know this man’s game, he has nothing different. It’s the same game. When you submitted me, it was luck. That won’t happen again, I’m training for you, crybaby.”

Figueiredo confirmed that he has been keeping a close eye on Moreno and explained just how close.

“I’ve infiltrated someone in your team,” Figueiredo said in response.

With Moreno now holding the interim flyweight belt, these two will fight on January 21 to unify the championship and hopefully end their back and forth once and for all. Both men have beaten the other once and fought to a draw one time.

Who do you think takes the next meeting between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno?