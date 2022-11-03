Dillashaw Hits Back At Gamblers Complaining About UFC 280 Loss

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw isn’t sympathetic towards gamblers who lost money on him at UFC 280.

At last month’s pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi, Dillashaw fell short of achieving a third reign atop the 135-pound mountain. In his attempt to dethrone Aljamain Sterling, an early shoulder dislocation in round one appeared to quickly spell the end of the challenger’s hopes inside the Etihad Arena.

Post-fight, after “Funk Master” brought proceedings to an end via TKO in round two, Dillashaw revealed that his shoulder injury was pre-existing, claiming that it dislocated around 20 times during his training camp.

THE BW KING REIGNS SUPREME 👑@FunkMasterMMA gets it done over TJ Dillashaw!! #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/UGjTI0YBQC — UFC (@ufc) October 22, 2022

The revelation drew widespread attention, with a number of pundits and fighters criticizing Dillashaw’s decision to fight through an injury that seemingly eliminated any chance of him securing a result.

UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith even claimed to be disappointed in Dillashaw “as a person” for selling “wolf tickets.”

In the same vein, a number of Dillashaw’s pre-fight backers have expressed their frustration about not knowing of the injury before gambling on the challenger getting it done on Yas Island.

Dillashaw: ‘No One Lost More Money Than Me’

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Dillashaw’s attention was turned towards martial arts betters who have slammed him and accused him of losing them money owing to the decision to hide his shoulder injury.

Dillashaw’s response was simple. He noted that nobody lost more money as a result of the UFC 280 co-main event than he did.

“I lost a lot more money than anyone else, you know what I mean?” Dillashaw said. “Losing a world title, that’s millions of dollars out of my pocket that I should be sitting on top of for the next big fight. The endorsements that come with it; just everything.

“I took a gamble as well, and that’s why it’s called f*cking gambling. You don’t know the situation. I took a gamble. I could have sat out and got surgery, but when I come back, who knows if I’m gonna get a title shot right away?” Dillashaw added. “I’m gonna come back, you can bet that.”

Dillashaw’s defeat has certainly split opinion in the MMA community. While some are of the view that he never should have entered the Octagon in the first place, others have supported the former two-time champ’s decision to delay surgery in order to avoid losing his title shot.

The long-term risk analysis is always going to be diluted in combat sports, but this seemed like an easy one to get right and that didn’t happen. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) October 22, 2022

What do you make of TJ Dillashaw’s response?

