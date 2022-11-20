Dillon Danis Vs. KSI Boxing Fight Booked Days After Hotel Brawl

Two-time Bellator fighter Dillon Danis will make his return to combat sports in a boxing match against YouTuber KSI.

Danis vs. KSI will feature at Misfits Boxing 4 at the OVO Arena in London on January 14th. The event will be broadcasted as a DAZN pay-per-view.

Danis will return 43 months after his last Bellator fight against Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 in 2019. This will be the first boxing fight of his career after recently getting permission from Bellator to compete, despite still being under contract with the promotion.

Danis has dealt with legal and health issues that have delayed his return to fighting. He was also recently involved in an altercation with former UFC star Nate Diaz outside of Madison Square Garden during UFC 281.

Dillon Danis & KSI Set To Settle Beef In The Boxing Ring

Danis will face KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, after their face-to-face confrontation at the Misfits Boxing 3 weigh-ins. After a brief physical encounter, Danis also got into it with former Bellator fighter Anthony Taylor.

KSI returns for his next boxing fight after defeating Luis Alcaraz Pineda for the ICB cruiserweight title back in August. He’s also earned wins over Logan Paul and Swarmz during his career in the ring.

The full card for KSI vs. Danis is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

What do you think of the Dillon Danis vs. KSI fight booking?