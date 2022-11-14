Dominick Reyes Speaks Out Following KO Loss To Ryan Spann At UFC 281

UFC 281 did not go according to plan for Dominick Reyes, and now he is sharing his thoughts on his fight with Ryan Spann.

After a year and a half away from the Octagon due to injuries, former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Reyes was looking to get back on track when he faced Spann at UFC 281.

As if that was not enough pressure to come back with a bang, he was also in need of a win to keep his career on track after suffering a trio of consecutive defeats.

via Instagram @espnmma

Dominick Reyes Reacts to Ryan Spann Setback

Unfortunately for Dominick Reyes, Ryann Spann wasted no time putting his hands on the man that many felt beat Jon Jones. It took just 80 seconds for “Superman” to land a heavy jab to the face, knocking “The Devastator” out cold.

Following the fight, fans were interested to see what Reyes would have to say about his fourth straight setback. Taking to Instagram after the fact, he showed that he is handling this loss in stride, thanking his team and congratulating his teammate Alex Pereira on winning the middleweight title in the main event.

“I was hungry to get my hand raised and rushed the fight, i’m ok I live to fight another day. Another lesson learned. Congrats to @galexpoatanpereira what an incredible performance to become the middleweight champion,” Reyes wrote in his Stories. “God is good always. Thank you to my friends and family who support me, to my management @tikighosn @upgrademg and big thank you to @teixeirammaandfitness @fernelyfeliz for the camp and believing in me. I’ll be back just have to shake it off and get back in there. Big thank you to the @ufc @danawhite @thegarden for the opportunity. The energy was amazing last night and it felt great to be in the arena again!”

via Instagram @domreyes24

While this was clearly not the outcome that Dominick Reyes was hoping for when he stepped into the cage at UFC 284, it is great to see him taking the loss in stride and keeping his head up in spite of another setback.

It is going to be interesting to see how the UFC matches up this once-promising prospect moving forward. Although, UFC President Dana White revealed after UFC 281 that Reyes’ future in the UFC is uncertain after this latest defeat.

Who do you want to see Dominick Reyes face next?