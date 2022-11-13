Dana White Uncertain About Dominick Reyes’ Future After UFC 281

UFC President Dana White isn’t sure where Dominick Reyes goes from here after the light heavyweight’s latest setback at UFC 281.

Midway through the opening round against Ryan Spann, Reyes got caught with a nasty jab that sent him out cold. It was his fourth-straight defeat and first fight since May 2021.

Reyes, a former two-time light heavyweight title challenger, has had an ugly run as of late since winning his first 12 professional fights. Three of Reyes’ four losses have come by KO or TKO.

As Reyes attempts to pick himself up and figure out what’s next in his UFC tenure, White isn’t sure what the path is for him to bounce back in the Octagon.

Dana White Reacts To Dominick Reyes’ Fall From Grace

During the UFC 281 post-fight press conference, White gave his thoughts on Reyes’ future following another brutal knockout loss.

“Yeah, it’s almost like he hasn’t been the same since that Jon Jones fight,” White said of Reyes’ skid.

Reyes lost to then-light heavyweight champion Jon Jones at UFC 247 in a controversial unanimous decision defeat. Many fans and pundits felt Reyes did enough to earn the victory on the judges’ scorecards.

White was then asked about Reyes’ next step amidst his four-fight losing streak.

“I don’t know. I don’t know right now,” White said on Reyes. “I think, first and foremost, I would see what he wants to do. What does he want to do? And where’s he at mentally? And what’s he thinkin’?”

Reyes got an opportunity to avenge the loss to Jones against Jan Blachowicz for the vacant title at UFC 253. He lost via second-round TKO before an eight-month hiatus from competition.

Reyes returned against Jiří Procházka last year, nearly finishing Procházka but losing via a vicious spinning back elbow. Procházka went on to defeat Glover Teixeira for the title at UFC 275.

Reyes, once thought of as the heir apparent to Jones’ light heavyweight throne, is still looking for his first win in over three years. As White hinted following UFC 281, his Octagon future appears to be in his hands.

