Don’t Blink: Watch The Top Flash Finishes In UFC History

The UFC has delivered some of the most jaw-dropping moments in combat sports history, with some coming just seconds into the fight.

From high-flying knockouts to smothering submissions, the UFC and MMA as a whole are never light on excitement. Some of the most highly anticipated fights in UFC history have ended in just seconds, prompting a bittersweet reaction for those looking forward to the action.

There are many lightning-fast knockouts to choose from, though the UFC has picked nine that stand out the most.

Let’s take a look at the UFC’s latest video compilation showcasing the top flash finishes in UFC history.

Conor McGregor Vs. José Aldo (2015)

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor capped off his memorable run at 145lbs with a vicious finish of a UFC legend.

McGregor and José Aldo headlined UFC 194 in what was one of the most highly-anticipated fights in UFC history. While many expected a potential war, McGregor ended the fight in just 13 seconds with his signature left hand.

McGregor went on to eventually become a simultaneous two-division champion after earning the lightweight title at UFC 205.

Francis Ngannou Vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (2020)

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou is no stranger to terrifying knockouts, as evidenced by his fight against Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Ngannou and Rozenstruik helped welcome the UFC back to action at UFC 249, the UFC’s first card after a brief hiatus due to COVID-19. Just 20 seconds into the fight, Ngannou blitzed Rozenstruik with haymakers before eventually catching him clean on the chin for the finish.

Ngannou went on to defeat Stipe Miocic in his next fight at UFC 260 for the heavyweight belt.

Khamzat Chimaev Vs. Gerald Meerschaert (2020)

Khamzat Chimaev made the most of his middleweight debut with a one-punch knockout of Gerald Meerschaert.

Chimaev has taken the UFC by storm in recent years, particularly after his incredible three-fight run in 2020. He capped it off by catching Meerschaert with a massive right hook that knocked him unconscious in 17 seconds.

Chimaev has returned to welterweight and could earn a title shot soon.

Terrance McKinney Vs. Matt Frevola (2021)

Terrance McKinney made his UFC debut just eight days after fighting at LFA 109, making UFC history in the process.

McKinney faced Matt Frevola at UFC 263. He filled in after Frevola’s original opponent was forced to withdraw.

McKinney took advantage of the opportunity by earning the fastest knockout in UFC lightweight history (7 seconds) to begin his promotional tenure.

Johnny Walker Vs. Justin Ledet (2019)

UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker sent Justin Ledet flying around the Octagon with a wild knockout in Feb. 2019.

Walker was making his second UFC appearance after a win on Dana White‘s Contender Series: Brazil in 2018. It took him just 15 seconds to catch Ledet with a spinning backfist followed up by brutal ground-and-pound.

Walker will face Paul Craig at UFC 283.

The Korean Zombie Vs. Mark Hominick (2011)

The Korean Zombie made his way toward the featherweight title shot with a vicious finish to Mark Hominick at UFC 140.

Korean Zombie earned a seven-second knockout by flattening Hominick with a flurry of strikes from the start of the fight. Two fights later, he would fight against Aldo for the featherweight title.

He’s expected to return next year after contemplating retirement.

Ryan Jimmo Vs. Anthony Perosh (2012)

Former UFC light heavyweight Ryan Jimmo picked an incredible way to make his UFC debut against Anthony Perosh at UFC 149.

Jimmo needed just one punch to send Perosh collapsing to the canvas for the knockout blow. He made his first UFC appearance following a title run in MFC.

Jimmo went on to earn wins over Sean O’Connell and Igor Pokrajac in the UFC.

Anthony Johnson Vs. Glover Teixeira (2016)

Before his tragic passing, Anthony Johnson’s finish of former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira is arguably one of his signature UFC moments.

Johnson terrified his opposition throughout his tenure in combat sports. His forward-pushing approach combined with his knockout power made him a matchup nightmare.

Johnson sent Teixeira’s teeth flying at UFC 202 with a one-punch knockout in just 13 seconds.

Jorge Masvidal Vs. Ben Askren (2019)

Capping off this highlight-filled list is Jorge Masvidal‘s five-second flying knee knockout of Ben Askren at UFC 239.

Masvidal returned to the UFC a new man in 2019 following a nearly two-year hiatus. He returned with a finish of Darren Till in March 2019 before facing off with the newly-signed Askren.

Askren, known for his wrestling, attempted a takedown in the opening seconds of the fight. This would end up being his downfall as Masvidal caught him coming in with a brutal knee to the head.

Masvidal has lost three straight but could return to the UFC sometime next year, pending his ongoing legal issues. Askren retired following a loss to Demian Maia in his next fight.

Check out the full ‘Top Flash Finishes in UFC History’ compilation below.