Dustin Poirier Wouldn’t Be Excited If Offered Beneil Dariush Fight

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Dustin Poirier wouldn’t be motivated to get in the gym to prepare for Beneil Dariush.

Poirier defeated Michael Chandler in his UFC return at UFC 281 last weekend. He won the bloodbath via third-round submission in a fight that met high expectations and volatility.

Poirier is in a peculiar spot in the UFC lightweight title picture. While Charles Oliveira losing to Islam Makhachev for the title opens the door to another title shot, Makhachev will face Alexander Volkanovski next at UFC 284.

In the meantime, Poirier could fight another top contender or opt to fight the winner of Makhachev/Volkanovski. One option is Dariush, who recently picked up a big win over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 280.

While a Poirier/Dariush fight makes sense, it’s not a bout that Poirier would get fired up about.

Dustin Poirier Dismisses Idea Of Facing Beneil Dariush Next

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Poirier explained why he wouldn’t be motivated by a fight with Dariush.

“Not really, honestly,” Poirier said when asked if a fight with Dariush would excite him. “All respect to Beneil, great fighter, he’s a very respectable guy, hard worker. Goes in there and handles business…I watch when he fights, but that’s not… when we’ve talked bout the other guys that I’ve fought recently, that one’s not super exciting when I think about it.

“I’m in constant conflict. If it’s not with a person, it’s with myself, so I have to kinda be at war with something.”

Poirier and Dariush were targeted to fight earlier this year in October, but the fight didn’t come to fruition, and they were handed different opponents. It’s uncertain who was to blame for the fight falling through.

Poirier isn’t the only one who feels fighting Dariush wouldn’t be in his best interest. UFC commentator Chael Sonnen recently opined that maneuvering around the Dariush fight would be the smart move.

Poirier has title aspirations as he fights for a potential third shot at the lightweight title. While Poirier sits near the top of the title picture, Dariush remains on the outside looking in when it comes to the next title fight.

