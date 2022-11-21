Poirier: Chandler’s Fakeness More Bothersome Than UFC 281 Fouls

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier’s bad blood with Michael Chandler doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon.

Poirier defeated Chandler in a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender at UFC 281, getting a third-round submission. The lightweight clash lived up to and arguably exceeded the expectations of fans and pundits.

While Poirier/Chandler was an entertaining product, it didn’t end without controversy. At various times during the fight, Chandler engaged in arguably dirty tactics that prompted a strong in-fight and post-fight reaction from Poirier.

Chandler appeared to blow his nose, full of blood at the time, on Poirier’s face during a ground exchange. He also fish-hooked Poirier while on his back.

After the fight, Chandler denied that the tactics were on purpose and accused Poirier of not being graceful in victory.

Dustin Poirier Wants Michael Chandler To “Just Be Honest” About Fouls

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Poirier answered whether or not Chandler’s fouls were purposeful.

“I don’t care what the fuck the guy says in interviews, or the guy he’s trying to portray,” Poirier said of Chandler intentionally blowing his bloody nose down on him. “He 100% did. I was calling him a nasty motherfucker… that’s what I kept telling him. I could hear him blow his nose, he did it hard. If you go back and watch the replay of the blood falling out of his nose, yeah it was leaking, it might’ve been broken or whatever. But when he got it lined up where he wanted it, those huge blobs that came out, they didn’t fall out, you forced them out.

“It’s fighting, it’s war…I’ve done it to guys before. I did it to Joe Duffy in Vegas when he shattered my nose, I was trying to bleed in his eyes and throw elbows. It’s just fighting, but don’t lie about it.”

Poirier then called for Chandler to admit the infractions and take responsibility for the in-fight incidents.

“Yeah I saw some clips…just be honest, man,” Poirier said. “It’s whatever, I’m sure he didn’t plan on doing it, but in the heat of the moment, you’re fighting for your life. Just like when I bit him, I didn’t plan on biting him…but it’s war and it’s fighting and things happen in there. But admit it.”

Poirier could potentially earn a title shot against the Islam Makhachev/Alexander Volkanovski winner. He lost to Charles Oliveira in his second attempt at UFC gold at UFC 269 last December.

Chandler has now lost three of four fights but remains one of the most exciting fighters in the sport. He remains intent on fighting towards another title shot despite his losing skid.

Poirier and Chandler are trying to move past the pre-fight buildup and action-packed war, though they may never be on the same page and be 100% amicable.

