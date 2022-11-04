Dustin Poirier Comes Clean About Grappling World’s Strongest Man

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has provided clarity regarding his impromptu grappling match with Brian Shaw.

Poirier will return against former title challenger Michael Chandler at UFC 281. It is a highly-anticipated lightweight grudge match with potential title implications on the line.

Shaw, a former ‘World’s Strongest Man’ championship winner, had Poirier on as a guest on his podcast last year. After the show, Poirier and Shaw engaged in a grappling session, with Poirier submitting the behemoth Shaw.

Many fans and pundits were in awe of Poirier submitting Shaw, though it turns out there’s more to the story than meets the eye.

Dustin Poirier Explains Video Of Grappling ‘Strongest Man’ Brian Shaw

You can watch the footage of Shaw and Poirier grappling below.

During a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports, Poirier gave his full side of the story.

“That’s not the full video, he taps me out later on by just putting his weight on top of me,” Poirier said. “He’s one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met but a huge individual. He’s a giant. It was fun, he has no grappling experience, but just his strength and size just to get my legs around him to take his back, to hang onto him, he’s such a huge human being. It was a good experience.”

5’9″ Poirier facing the 6’8″ Shaw in any athletic competition seems like a complete mismatch. Though Poirier, a veteran of the UFC’s featherweight and lightweight divisions, held his own and submitted the giant.

Poirier continues to prove why he’s one of the most dangerous fighters in the world and he’ll look to move closer to another title shot at UFC 281.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.