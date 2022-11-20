Dustin Poirier Shares Firm Take On Bringing Kids To UFC Fights

Dustin Poirier chimes in on bringing children to UFC fights.

Since coming to the UFC back in 2011, Dustin Poirier has been putting on exciting performances in the cage. As of late he has found his way up the lightweight ranked, won an interim title, and been involved in five Fight of the Night bouts.

It seems that Poirier’s career hit second gear from around 2016 on. This coincidentally is right around the time he became a dad.

Poirier is a big family man and along with his wife has several businesses and a charity outside the cage. He was involved in another great fight this past weekend at UFC 281, but his daughter was not in attendance. He explained later that she was only ever at one fight, and he gave an explanation as to why that is.

“She came to the Oliveira one,” he said on The MMA Hour. “That’s the only fight she’s ever been to. And she was like, there’s like I wouldn’t say a daycare, there was a thing setup where she was in a back room. Because that’s just such a crazy energy, especially at her age. Frankie’s is a little bit older.

“But especially at her age. I don’t want her to go through those emotions and like, you never know what’s gonna happen out there either. I don’t want her to be front row if something bad happens, and that was only fight she’s been to.”

UFC 281

Dustin Poirier Explains Why He Won’t Bring Children To Fights

The question about bringing children to fights was asked following the UFC 281 event that saw longtime fighter and legend of the sport Frankie Edgar lose in his retirement fight. Edgar’s young children were at the fight and saw their father lose in person.

There has been some debate on this subject of late. Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor were among some of the biggest names who stated their opinions on this. Even Khamzat Chimaev spoke out about the feelings he had defeating Gilbert Burns in front of his children.

Poirier’s daughter was not in attendance for his win over Michael Chandler on Saturday, and there was a reason for that. He told an interesting story about his daughter predicting a loss coming before he fought Charles Oliveira.

“I actually have a crazy story about the Oliveira fight and my daughter and my wife. My wife was dropping my daughter off with a sitter in the back room at the venue and my daughter was crying. My wife’s like, ‘What’s wrong, baby? What’s going on?’ She goes, ‘I’m sad because Dad’s gonna lose tonight,” he said. “She told it to my wife. Yeah, she told that to my wife. Like an hour before the fight, 30 minutes before the fight. Maybe had some feeling? I don’t, I don’t know. I don’t know. But it’s crazy that that happened.”

Poirier has placed himself in a great position within the lightweight division following his win over Chandler. With the lightweight champion Islam Makhachev set to face Alexander Volkanovski next, Poirier may need another fight before he gets a title shot. He has several options in this stacked division.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.