Dustin Poirier Names Fighter Who Should Be In LW GOAT Debates

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has named a fighter whom he believes isn’t brought up enough in the divisional GOAT conversation.

Whilst the debate over the all-time GOAT rages on, each individual division also has its discussions. At lightweight, there’s tended to be one man sitting atop the mountain — Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“The Eagle” retired following a successful defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in 2020. The submission marked the Russian’s third title retention and moved his unblemished professional record to 29-0.

But recently, it’s appeared that Khabib has had some company towards the top. As well as many pointing to Charles Oliveira’s resurgence and growing legacy as competition to the Dagestani’s claim to GOAT status, some have since suggested Islam Makhachev‘s victory over “Do Bronx” has laid the foundation for him to join his coach and mentor soon enough.

But one elite 155lber believes there’s another name that should come up a lot more often.

Poirier Names Surprising Addition To LW GOAT Conversation

At UFC 281 this weekend, Dustin Poirier will look to add another top win to his résumé when he shares the Octagon with former three-time Bellator champion Michael Chandler inside Madison Square Garden.

While perhaps a little way of GOAT contention owing to his two failed challenges at the undisputed gold, Poirier is still widely regarded as one of the best in the division, and so is uniquely placed to give his assessment of the polarizing debate.

He did just that at UFC 281 media day on Wednesday. He acknowledged that based on pure dominance and results, Khabib undoubtedly occupies the throne. However, “The Diamond” did note on under-the-radar candidate whom he believes deserves a place in the debate.

“Man, that’s a tough one, ’cause a legacy goes back so far,” Poirier said. “Of all time? I mean, most dominating has to be Khabib, right? What gets me mad is that we don’t even bring up Yves Edwards’ name when we talk about the best lightweights of all time.

“He was uncrowned lightweight champion of the world when he beat Josh Thomson. That highlight we see every show opening of him having his back and turning away with that head kick. That was the championship. I think his name should be brought up in these conversations.”

Edwards delivered a memorable first-round knockout of Thomson at UFC 49 in 2004. With the win, “Thugjitsu Master” had gone 7-1 under the Zuffa banner since a UFC debut loss to Matt Serra.

With no lightweight champion in the promotion at the time, Edwards was widely labeled the ‘uncrowned’ titleholder at 155 pounds.

Yves Edwards vs Josh Thomson at UFC 49 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV on August 21, 2004 #DWCOTD pic.twitter.com/W8bDiGBBfS — danawhite (@danawhite) December 5, 2015

Poirier has previously referred to himself as a “Thugjitsu practitioner” in reference to Edwards, who’s had a long associated with American Top Team, and has even helped “The Diamond” in preparation for his upcoming showdown with Chandler.

Do you agree with Dustin Poirier? Is Yves Edwards’ name not brought up enough?

