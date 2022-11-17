Dustin Poirier Shares Post-Fight Words From ‘Dweeb’ Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler didn’t fully bury the hatchet following their UFC 281 ‘Fight of the Night’.

Poirier submitted Chandler in the third round of their UFC 281 lightweight battle. After getting in early trouble on the feet, Poirier picked up the pace as the fight went on and eventually secured a rear-naked choke.

Poirier and Chandler had a complicated relationship before their fight, and that continued into the week after. Before the fight, Poirier accused Chandler of being fake after the two went back and forth in various interviews.

After their battle in the Octagon, things take a turn for the better between Poirier and Chandler after Poirier accused Chandler of dirty tactics. Chandler appeared to ‘fishhook’ Poirier during a ground exchange and also blew his blood-filled nose on Poirier’s face.

Poirier explained what he told Chandler after the fight, though now we have an idea of what was said in response.

Dustin Poirier Impersonates Michael Chandler After UFC 281 War

FanSided and MMA Fighting

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Poirier revealed what was said between him and Chandler after the fight.

“I said this is my house,” Poirier said. “I said I respect everything you’ve done, but this is my house that I’ve built. And then he looks at me and goes… such a fucking dweeb… he says ‘What, Madison Square Garden is your house? This logo on the mat, this is your house?’ I tapped him on the shoulder and went ‘Alright, bud’.”

This isn’t the first time Poirier has been involved in post-fight bad blood. After his trilogy with Conor McGregor at UFC 264, the two had a war of words in the Octagon following McGregor’s leg break.

Poirier got back in the win column following a loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. UFC 281 was also an important fight for Chandler, who has now lost three of his last four.

Poirier and Chandler are arguably two of the most high-octane fighters, although their relationship seems to still be foggy.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.