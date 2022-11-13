Dustin Poirier Reveals Strong Words He Told Michael Chandler In Octagon

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has hit back at Michael Chandler’s accusations of not being graceful in victory.

Poirier defeated Chandler in a third-round submission at UFC 281 on Saturday. The fight between two former title challengers lived up to the hype as they engaged in a back-and-forth war for as long as the fight lasted.

Poirier survived an early barrage from Chandler to begin to find his timing with his boxing at the end of Round 1. After the second round featured a dominant wrestling showing from Chandler, Poirier responded in Round 3 by trapping Chandler in a rear-naked choke.

Poirier vs. Chandler had a heated buildup and that didn’t cool off after their matchup. The two shared an intense conversation after the fight with Poirier appearing to trash-talk Chandler after the win.

After the fight, Chandler accused Poirier of being a poor sport following their UFC 281 clash, though Poirier’s anger seemed to stem from an apparent ‘fish hook’ during a grappling exchange.

Dustin Poirier & Michael Chandler Fail To Squash Beef

During his UFC 281 post-fight press conference, Poirier told reporters what he said to Chandler immediately after the fight.

“I told him this is my house,” Poirier revealed. “That’s what I told him. I said, ‘This is my house.’ That’s it. And I told him he’s a dirty motherfucker, too — for putting his fingers in my mouth and blowing his nose (on me), you know? But it’s all good.”

Poirier was then asked what was said during the fight itself.

“I was telling him he was dirty, yeah,” Poirier reiterated.

Poirier’s words to Chanler weren’t all negative, though. “The Diamond” also went on to say that shortly before being announced the victor, he also admitted to Chandler that he was “scared” to fight him, meaning that it was a fight that made him feel a healthy sense of anxiety and urgency that comes along with truly dangerous fights.

Tensions between Poirier and Chandler began to ramp up following their cageside altercation at UFC 276 earlier this year. Poirier accused Chandler of being ‘fake’ following a series of interviews leading up to UFC 281.

This isn’t the first time that Poirier has failed to squash beef with a UFC adversary. After their trilogy at UFC 264, he and Conor McGregor shared heated words in the Octagon following McGregor’s leg break.

Poirier bounced back in a big way with the win after falling to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 last December. He could potentially earn the next title shot against the Islam Makhachev/Alexander Volkanovski winner.

Fighters usually put any pre-fight animosity to bed after competition, though it appears Chandler and Poirier still have complicated relations.

