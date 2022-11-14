Watch: Floyd Mayweather Finishes Deji In Meme-Worthy Exhibition

Former boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather was not moved by the boxing efforts of YouTuber Deji Olatunji.

At one point considered the best boxer on the planet, the latter career stages of Mayweather have included outright bizarre exhibition fights that on the surface are far from evenly matched. From Logan Paul to Tenshin Nasukawa, “Money” has continued to step in the ring for these often blatantly one-sided matches.

Floyd Mayweather Dances on Deji

This trend continued in his most recent efforts, when Floyd Mayweather faced off against the brother of fellow YouTube boxer KSI, Deji Olatunji in a bout that was announced the same day the former champ beat Mikuru Asakura in a Rizin exhibition event.

The bout, taking place on a card that also featured Tommy Fury, would end up exactly how most people expected, with the 45-year-old still being fit enough to batter the YouTuber, earning a finish in the sixth round.

After the fight, social media was abuzz with highlights, showing just how dominant the performance from Mayweather was, with all kinds of highlights being posted to Twitter after the contest. There were times when the former champ was simply playing with his food, appearing to dance around his opponent with ease, openly taunting and mocking Deji.

Floyd is feeling it 🇦🇪🎶



Watch #MayweatherDeji live on DAZN PPV in the US, CA, UK, Ire, Aus, NZ and Japan.



— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 13, 2022

Is Floyd Cut? 😳



🥊 #MayweatherDeji

👀 LIVE NOW ON PPV

👉 Link In Bio

— Global Titans Fight Series (@GlobalTitansFS) November 13, 2022

Floyd Mayweather controlling the first two rounds thus far, Deji needs to start throwing more, just take a chance despite who you're in the ring with, you've gotta prove yourself. #MayweatherDeji pic.twitter.com/6PIaKZ0Q0d — Richie Vargas (@RichieRich93_) November 13, 2022

floyd mayweather out here emoting on deji while beating his ass this CANNOT be real LMAOO pic.twitter.com/4VLm89CuXK — ً (@tylerduran21) November 13, 2022

🗣 ' It was an early stoppage, i wanted to carry on'@Deji on the fight, and the experience of fighting @FloydMayweather



🥊 #MayweatherDeji

👀 LIVE NOW ON PPV

👉 Link In Bio

— Global Titans Fight Series (@GlobalTitansFS) November 13, 2022

You can view the quick results for the entire card below.

Full Fight Card Results

Catchweight exhibition: Floyd Mayweather Jr. def. Deji by TKO (round 6)

Light heavyweight exhibition: Tommy Fury vs. Rolly Lambert (no winner declared after 6 rounds)

Super middleweight exhibition: J’Hon Ingram vs. Koji Tanaka goes the distance, no winner declared

Light heavyweight exhibition: Jack Fincham vs. Anthony Taylor goes the distance, no winner declared

WBC International Super Featherweight Championship: Jaider Herrera def. Franklin Manzanilla by TKO, round 5 (3:00)

Were you impressed with how Floyd Mayweather handled Deji?