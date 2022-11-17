Floyd Mayweather Hits Back At Those Criticizing His Exhibitions

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has responded after coming under criticism for the post-retirement exhibition bouts he’s competing in.

While he ended his professional pugilism career following his 50th victory, which came in a megafight opposite former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in 2017, Mayweather has maintained a presence in the sport’s mainstream by entering the ring for numerous exhibition contests.

As well as facing Japanese kickboxing great Tenshin Nasukawa and his compatriot, mixed martial arts fighter Mikuru Asakara, “Money” has also laced the gloves for matches with some prominent YouTubers.

That includes Logan Paul, whom Mayweather met last June in a non-scored bout that went the distance and was billed as “Bragging Rights.” Most recently, Mayweather returned to facing online stars, colliding with Deji.

The pair headlined the Global Titans Fight Series event this past weekend. Unsurprisingly, given that the British YouTuber entered the bout with one win in four boxing outings, Mayweather stopped Deji with ease.

While criticism of his exhibitions has long been present, the lack of experience and the defeats on Deji’s record saw Mayweather’s latest matchup widely slammed. And the manner of the bout, which saw “Money” dancing and joking around, as well as allegedly pulling his punches at times, has done nothing to disperse the scrutiny.

But although many fans and boxing commentators have suggested that the former multi-weight champion is damaging his legacy, Mayweather doesn’t care as long as he’s lining his pockets…

Mayweather: “Currency Over Legacy”

Speaking at the post-fight press conference after his sixth-round stoppage victory over Deji at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, Mayweather hit back at those who continue to criticize the exhibition fights he’s appearing in.

For Mayweather, a constant flow of cash is his “philosophy.” With that in mind, the 45-year-old has his full focus on paydays rather than further cementing or enhancing his legacy inside the ring.

“A lot of time people say, ‘Oh, Floyd have to do exhibitions.’ My philosophy is never stop getting it (money),” Mayweather said. “Currency over legacy. Currency over legacy.” (h/t Express)

If there’s one thing that Mayweather’s exhibitions are netting him, it’s money. According to reports, the 50-0 retired pro raked in around $30 million for his bout with Deji. With that in mind, and given his “philosophy,” fans can perhaps expect similar exhibitions in 2023 and beyond.

What have you made of Floyd Mayweather’s post-retirement exhibition contests?