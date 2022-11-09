Watch: Floyd Mayweather Challenges Trash Talker At Open Workout

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather had a challenge for Anthony Taylor after the former MMA fighter taunted him from ringside during open workouts.

Mayweather is currently gearing up for his latest post-retirement exhibition contest. Having previously faced online star Logan Paul, former training partner Don Moore, and Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in recent years, “Money” will lace the gloves against another YouTuber this weekend.

On November 13, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Abu Dhabi, Mayweather will share the ring with Deji, the brother of KSI, who holds a 1-3 record in the sport. But despite getting set to face the Brit in Sunday’s headliner, there’s seemingly been more back and forth with another fighter featuring at the Global Titans Fight Series event.

Earlier this month, Mayweather was the subject of a callout from Taylor, who’s set to box Jack Fincham, the winner of UK reality series Love Island. At a London-held press conference, Taylor gave a Jeremy Stephens-esque speech, claiming to be the “most qualified” fighter to be facing Mayweather.

While Mayweather responded respectfully, wishing Taylor good luck with everything he’s doing, it doesn’t seem like “PrettyBoy” is giving up in his quest of challenging the boxing legend — just as long as it’s not on short notice at open workouts…

Taylor Turns Down Mayweather’s Offer

On Tuesday, Mayweather took to the ring in Abu Dhabi for his public workout. As he was hitting the pads, “Money” was distracted by a ringside trash talker who happened to be none other than Taylor.

Having clearly had enough of training to a chorus of taunts, the 50-0 retired pro laid out a challenge for Taylor, who’s well known to be a training partner of Jake Paul.

“You got your boxing stuff? Go put it on, let’s box,” Mayweather said. “I’m putting you on the spot.”

While Taylor initially appeared to accept the offer, he later returned and claimed he’s going to “save it” for his fight against Fincham on Sunday.

Despite then entering the ring and insisting he’ll beat Mayweather after he’s finished Deji on Sunday, Taylor still dismissed Mayweather’s sparring offer, even after getting his hands wrapped.

Taylor was then greeted by a plethora of boos as he exited the ring, whilst he repeated, “It’s all good,” and exclaimed that his decision not to spar Mayweather was based off the fact he wasn’t getting paid.

