Former Boxer And MMA Fighter Mark Potter Loses Cancer Battle

Mark Potter, who challenged for the British heavyweight boxing title before a brief career as an MMA fighter, has passed away after battling stomach cancer.

The 47-year-old was diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer that had also spread to his spine last January. The news came as shock to Potter and his family, and the GoFundMe page set up to assist with his medical care included a message from his brother-in-law Adrian Finlay commenting on the fighter’s overwhelming strength of character.

“Mark is the fittest and the healthiest man I know,” Finlay wrote. “An absolute mountain of a man with a heart of gold…He’s an amazing person, a great husband, father, and friend. Will always take the time to help someone if they are in need.”

The post went on to detail Potter’s plan for treatment and confidence in recovery despite being given 18 months to live, but sadly it was announced that the 47-year-old passed away on Saturday, November 19.

Potter Moved To MMA After Boxing Career

Potter began his pro boxing career in 1997 and went 7-0 before suffering his first loss to Antoine Palatis in September 1998.

“The Great White Shark” went on challenge Danny Williams for the British heavyweight title in 2000 but lost via TKO in the sixth round. Potter continued boxing for three more years before ending his career with a loss to Michael Sprott in 2003, which brought his overall record to 21-5 with 14 wins by knockout.

Although his boxing career ended in 2003, Potter made a return to combat sports in 2010 when he began fighting in MMA on the UK regional scene.

Potter (left) fighting Larry Watts in 2012. (YouTube).

Potter went 1-1 to start his MMA career before winning three bouts in a row. That winning streak was halted in 2011 by Oli Thompson, who later went on to fight for major promotions such as the UFC, Bellator, and KSW.

“The Great White Shark” last competed when he defeated Larry Watts in 2012 and concluded his MMA career with a 5-2 record.

