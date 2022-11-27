Former UFC Fighter Named To Insider’s 42 Under 42

A former UFC fighter recently received the unique honor of being recognized as one of Insider’s 42 under 42 inductees for 2022.

Tom Blackledge, who fought in the UFC in 2011, recently appeared on the stage at Insider’s 30th annual 42 under 42 ceremony, which took place at the Brooklyn Hotel in Manchester, England. The UK media outlet describes the 42 under 42 as serving to “recognize the year’s top 42 entrepreneurs aged 42 and under.”

Following the conclusion of his fighting career, Blackledge has moved on to find success as a coach and currently operates Blackledge MMA in his hometown of Wigan. The former UFC fighter answered questions from the other 42 under 42 inductees in attendance during his time on stage at the showcase in Manchester.

Blackledge Competed For Nearly 10 Years

Blackledge made his pro debut in 2001 and had the best run of his career during a four-fight win streak from 2003 to 2005 that included first round-finishes in Cage Warriors and Cage Rage.

His return to Cage Warriors saw the end of that winning run when he was stopped by Tengiz Tedoradze in the first round, and Blackledge went on to lose a rematch with the Georgian just over a month later.

Blackledge fought for promotions such as Cage Rage, Cage Warriors, M-1, and the UFC. (Sherdog/Jim Page)

The Wolfslair MMA Academy-trained fighter returned to the UK regional scene and fought future UFC heavyweight Stefan Struve in 2007 before eventually joining M-1 Challenge in 2009.

Blackledge earned two first-round stoppages while competing for the Russian promotion, and in 2011 the Englishman was submitted by Anthony Perosh at UFC 127 in the final bout of his career.

