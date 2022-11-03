Francis Ngannou Left Amazed By Weili Zhang Lifting Him Up

The UFC heavyweight champion got a “pick-me-up” from the former strawweight champion Weili Zhang.

UFC fighters come in all shapes and sizes. The biggest of the heavyweights train similarly to the very smallest strawweight. In some instances, they ever train together. Many think that the bigger fighter would always win in a fight, but as UFC fans know, that is not always the case. In fact, the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC right now competes at 145 pounds.

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou was caught teaming up with the former UFC strawweight champion Weili recently, and it looked as if the two were having a great time together despite their massive size difference.

Zhang Weili Picked Up Francis Ngannou Much To His Surprise

Weili Zhang picking up 293lb Francis Ngannoupic.twitter.com/UHy2c7TxDl — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 3, 2022

The pair appeared to be training alongside each other at an unspecified location when the 115-pound Weili decided to give her strength a real test. Ngannou posted the same video on his Instagram with a funny caption.

“I can’t believe that @zhangweilimma just picked me up like I wasn’t 293lbs,” he wrote. I didn’t want her to do it I was scared of her hurting her back and was trying to explain this to her….then found myself suddenly up in the air. Her strength ratio is through the roof.”

Weili is preparing for her next fight, a strawweight title bout against champion Carla Esparza at UFC 281 in New York City next weekend. She is coming off a win over Joanna Jędrzejczyk that put her right back into title contention following losing her title. That bout will be the co-main event on Nov. 12.

Ngannou has been out of competition since January of last year. He has been rehabbing his knee following surgery. He seems to be back on his way to health and back in the gym training. His return is still in question.

Do you think you could pick up Francis Ngannou this way?