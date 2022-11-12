Frankie Edgar Assesses Post-UFC Options

Frankie Edgar’s MMA career is coming to an end, but what will come next for the former champ?

Over the past 15 years, Frankie Edgar has been an integral part of the UFC. He is a former champion who has been at the top of multiple divisions for over two decades. Now the time for Edgar to hang up his gloves has come and although he can still compete with the best out there, he must make a choice about his future.

Edgar has revealed that he will be making his last walk to the UFC Octagon tonight in Madison Square Garden at UFC 281. The former lightweight champion will be facing Chris Gutiérrez in his retirement fight.

With so much time invested in this sport, it seems unlikely that he will walk away from MMA as a whole. These days former fighters are finding more and more success in media and over avenues within the sport.

Image Credit: Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

Frankie Edgar Is Looking Forward To Finding His Path Outside Of Fighting

Edgar has lost four of his last five fights in the UFC. Despite the fact that his career inside the cage is dwindling, his career outside the cage is booming. Making the choice to walk away from the competition side of things now at 41 years old will surely open new doors for “The Answer.”

“I really wanna dip my toes into a lot of different avenues. Obviously, I’ll stay involved in the sport of mixed martial arts, whether it’s in a coaching capacity, a managerial capacity, analyst work; stuff like that,” he told Shak MMA on YouTube.

“I just had a movie premiere last night for our first one, so we’ll see where that leads. I don’t know if that’s something I wanna pursue, but it was a pretty cool experience to be a part of. I obviously have my podcast, Champ and The Tramp. That takes up a lot of my time, too. I have a lot of things that I definitely wanna see how they turn out. I’m sure something will stand out more than the others.”

Edgar has done some color commentary work in the past for Brave Combat Federation and although he has yet to sit cage side at the UFC, he has also participated in some desk work in the past. Edgar may join the likes of Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping who have made great careers out of YouTube, MMA shows, and podcasts.

What would you like to see out of Frankie Edgar when his fight career is through?

