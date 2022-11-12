Frankie Edgar Names The Standout Moment From His Career

Frankie Edgar has put together one of the most accomplished careers in the history of the UFC, but “The Answer” thinks that there’s one moment that stands out above the rest.

The 41-year-old is set to take on Chris Gutierrez on the main card of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight. Edgar has been fighting in the UFC since 2007 and has been adamant that this will be his final fight, despite plenty of probing questions to see if he’d be open to a return.

Edgar’s final matchup certainly won’t be an easy one, as the younger Gutierrez hasn’t lost since 2018 and most recently knocked out Batgerel Danaa earlier this year.

“The Answer” will enter the night having been stopped in consecutive fights for the first time in his career, but the 41-year-old has also only been fighting top competition since dropping down to bantamweight in 2020.

Edgar Leaves A Legacy In Two Weight Classes

Although his bantamweight run hasn’t gone as smoothly, Edgar has already made his mark on two other divisions during his UFC career.

“The Answer” moved to featherweight in 2013 and immediately challenged for the division’s title but lost a decision to José Aldo. The difficult welcome to featherweight did nothing to deter Edgar, as he went on to win five-straight fights before challenging Aldo again at UFC 200.

Edgar was asked at the UFC 281 media day if he could think of any particular moments that stood out from his career, and the 41-year-old quickly pointed to when he became the UFC lightweight champion.

Edgar claimed the UFC’s lightweight title at UFC 112. (Chris Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

“I mean, if I gotta pick one, it’s winning the title against BJ Penn,” Edgar answered. “You know, I’ve been in athletics since I was 10 years old and always striving to be the best at that, and I don’t think I ever accomplished it until I won that title. So that always stands out to me.”

“The Answer” had quite a bit of success as a featherweight, but longtime fans will always associate Edgar with his reign as the UFC’s lightweight champion. Despite often being outsized during those fights, Edgar was able to capture and defend the UFC’s lightweight title before losing it to Benson Henderson in 2012.

Edgar’s retirement fight will be part of a UFC 281 main card that is headlined by Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight title against kickboxing rival Alex Pereira.

