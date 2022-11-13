Fighters React To Frankie Edgar’s Final Fight At UFC 281

Frankie Edgar closed out one of the greatest careers in UFC history with a losing effort against Chris Gutierrez on the main card of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden.
“The Answer” entered the matchup with Gutierrez on a two-fight losing streak that saw him suffer knockout losses to top bantamweight contenders Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen. The former lightweight champion has long been known as one of the toughest fighters on the UFC roster, and the 41-year-old never showed any hesitation in taking on the streaking Gutierrez for his final bout.
Edgar quickly got to work trying to chop the legs of the taller Gutierrez, and he was also forced to show off his chin early when he ate a spinning elbow. “El Guapo” appeared relaxed as he worked from the outside on the 41-year-old, until he leapt forward with a flying knee that ended things just over two minutes into the fight.
Although Edgar was disappointed in the result for his final fight, “The Answer” carried himself with the same class that made him such a respected fighter throughout his career.
Fighters React To Edgar’s Final Fight
Edgar had received an outpouring of support all week leading up to UFC 281, and a number of fighters paid their respects to the UFC legend following his retirement.
Check out the full results and highlights from UFC 281 here, including Gutierrez’s knockout win over Edgar!