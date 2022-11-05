Georges St-Pierre Expresses Interest In Joining Jake Paul’s Fighter Union

UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre has replied to Jake Paul‘s open invitation to join his United Fighters Association.

Paul defeated Anderson Silva in his boxing return last month via a unanimous decision. He remains unbeaten in his boxing career and is one of the most polarizing personalities in combat sports today.

Outside of the ring, Paul continues to bring awareness on various issues such as fighter pay and benefits. He’s been critical of UFC President Dana White and others for not financially compensating athletes fairly.

Paul and Silva agreed to a pre-fight bet that if Paul won, he and Silva would team up to form a union. After the victory, the United Fighters Association is in the works, with Paul and Silva at the helm.

As the association continues to gain traction, Paul will need more voices to join the cause. He recently made a plea to St-Pierre to join their efforts.

Georges St-Pierre Open To Joining Jake Paul/Anderson Silva Union Efforts

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, St-Pierre responded to Paul’s invitation.

“I’m always going to do things that are for the fighters, that are right for the fighters. That’s my thing. If the organization is done well, I’m willing to do anything to help the fighters, yeah,” St-Pierre revealed. “It’s not a question of if it should happen, a union — it’s a question of when it will happen.

“It will happen, because it happened in boxing, it happened in basketball, in hockey, in all professional sports. And mixed martial arts, unfortunately it’s a young sport. It’s still a new sport; not as new as it was 20 years ago, but it’s still relatively young. Sooner or later, it will happen. And a lot of people have tried to do it before, it failed — but sooner or later, it will happen because the conditions for the fighters, they can be improved by a lot. The salaries, all the assurances after their careers — a lot of guys, they have a lot of issues that are linked to brain damages and stuff like that.”

St-Pierre served as an analyst for Paul/Silva as a part of Showtime’s broadcast. He also played the role of a middle man to the final faceoffs at the ceremonial weigh-ins.

Paul began talks of creating a fighters union last year, in the middle of his back-and-forths online with White. Now, those plans are coming to fruition.

If St-Pierre joins Paul’s team, discussions regarding fighter pay and other issues will ramp up, especially with St-Pierre’s accolades and massive platform.

