Gilbert Burns Names Who He Expects To Face At UFC 283

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns has provided two realistic options for a likely fight at UFC 283 in Brazil next January.

When Burns, a one-time title challenger on MMA’s biggest stage, was last in action, he played his part in a memorable back-and-forth affair against rising star Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 this past April.

While “Borz” entered the bout virtually untouched and untested, “Durinho” gave him all he could handle and more, proving why he sits towards the top of the welterweight ladder.

Despite an impressive display that left many fans clamoring for more, Burns has been absent from the Octagon ever since. But that’s certainly not through his doing.

Burns has long called for another fight this year, insisting that he’s fit, healthy, and ready to compete. But despite Jorge Masvidal appearing keen to face him, the Brazilian claims that “Gamebred” has since turned down three offers.

With that and given his desire to make the walk in front of his home fans in Brazil in two months’ time, Burns is ready to move on — and he has a few different opponents in mind.

Burns: “Give Me Anyone”

During a recent interview with MMA Underground’s John Morgan, Burns assessed his current situation and the frustrating period he’s had attempting to book a fight opposite Masvidal.

With January’s Rio de Janeiro-held event edging closer, Burns is willing to sign on the dotted line to face anyone in the rankings. Having gone through the top 15, “Durinho” landed on six names who are currently without an opponent.

“I said to the UFC, ‘Give me anyone, I don’t care.’ … They’ve said I’m fighting in Brazil. 100% I’m fighting,” Burns said. “Give me anyone. There’s not a lot of guys that are available. Belal Muhammad is the one that doesn’t have a fight. I’d be interested, but he just got a big win in Abu Dhabi. It doesn’t make sense for the guy to go all the way to Brazil for a hard fight… I’ll fight him, I don’t care.

“Sean Brady, he just got a loss right now, I’ll fight him, he’s available… Michael Chiesa, he doesn’t have a fight, I’ll fight him too. Neil Magny, he’s the guy that called me out, I’ll fight him too,” Burns continued. “(Michel) Pereira is another Brazilian, I’ll fight him too… Daniel Rodriguez, I’ll fight him too.”

Despite acknowledging Muhammad’s recent victory in Abu Dhabi, Burns still labeled a clash with “Remember The Name” as one of two realistic options, the other being Magny. “The Haitian Sensation” expressed his desire to travel to Brazil for a date in the cage opposite Burns following his victory over “D-Rod” at UFC Vegas 64.

“I think Belal Muhammad, just ’cause he took my place in the ranks. That would be a good fight,” Burns noted. “I got two options. Realistically, I think I’m fighting Neil Magny or Belal Muhammad. That’s what I think… Camp starting next week, we’ll see.”

