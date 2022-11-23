Gilbert Burns Vs. Neil Magny Announced For UFC 283, Twitter Reacts

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns will get his wish of competing in the upcoming Brazil pay-per-view at UFC 283.

Burns and veteran Neil Magny are close to agreeing on a deal to fight at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro on January 21st. News of the booking was first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Burns has been waiting for an opponent since a loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273. He lost to Chimaev in a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender via a unanimous decision.

Burns had been aiming for a fight with Jorge Masvidal for weeks, but Masvidal’s return timeframe continues to be pushed back amidst ongoing legal issues. After Masvidal’s recent harsh response to Burns’ latest callout, Magny volunteered to step up to fight him.

In the latest UFC welterweight rankings, Burns sits at No. 5 while Magny is listed at No. 12. Magny most recently defeated Daniel Rodriguez on November 5th.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Gilbert Burns/Neil Magny Reported Matchup

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about Burns vs. Magny.

Ok a more serious note, this is a Hell of a scrap! I thought D Rod was gonna be a changing of the guards but Magny showed his vet experience. Burns, after that title shot run, and Chimaev performance, should make him the favorite going into this one https://t.co/AKo11cCpWx — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 23, 2022

I feel for Gilbert Burns. He deserved a much bigger matchup after taking the Khamzat fight. https://t.co/dhg5ToHF0o — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 23, 2022

Underwhelming matchup — Caolan Loughran (@DonCaolan135) November 23, 2022

High Risk low reward — 🇦🇹Luis Britto☘️ (@luispcbritto) November 23, 2022

Great fight 🇧🇷 — 🇧🇷 islam 🇧🇷 (@zinoryzn) November 23, 2022

Burns’ stock has risen dramatically since a full-time move from lightweight to welterweight in 2019. He earned wins over Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia before losing the welterweight title shot against then-champion Kamaru Usman.

Burns’ last win came against Stephen Thompson at UFC 264. Despite the defeat to Chimaev, some fans and pundits believe he deserved to get the victory on the scorecards.

Magny suffered a submission loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov but could skyrocket up the rankings with a victory over Burns.

UFC 283 will be headlined by a UFC flyweight tetralogy between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

What do you think about Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny?