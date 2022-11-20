Twitter Reacts To Greg Hardy’s Boxing Win Over Hasim Rahman Jr.

Greg Hardy utilized his considerable size advantage to earn a clear unanimous decision victory over Hasim Rahman Jr. at Misfits Boxing 3 in Austin, Texas.

Rahman Jr. was originally set to take on Vitor Belfort at the event before Hardy stepped in as a late replacement. The former UFC heavyweight only recently made the jump to boxing, but a weight difference of nearly 100 pounds ended up overcoming the experience of “Gold Blooded”.

After Rahman Jr. had a successful first round where he used his speed to tag Hardy with counter shots and avoid getting crowded against the ropes, “The Prince of War” began to take control of things in the second round.

Hardy held the center of the ring for the majority of the fight and was able to bully the smaller boxer with his imposing frame and clear power advantage. Although Rahman Jr. showed off an impressive chin when eating some huge punches from the ex-NFL player, “Gold Blooded” was knocked down twice and wasn’t able to mount enough offense to scare Hardy off.

The final scorecards were unanimously 39-36 in favor of Hardy, who handed the more experienced Rahman Jr. just the second loss of his boxing career.

Twitter Reacts To Hardy’s Win

Hardy’s considerable notoriety has followed him throughout his combat sports career, and there were plenty of people that tuned in to see how he fared against Rahman Jr. in the boxing ring.

Greg Hardy with a four-round, unanimous decision win over Hasim Rahman Jr.

39-36 on all three scorecards.

Can only imagine what's running through the mind of P4P king Jake Paul right now. #Misfits003 — Jake Donovan (@JakeNDaBox) November 20, 2022

Deontay Wilder once boxed a guy 140 pounds heavier than him early in his career. No excuse for Rahman Jr losing to a novice boxer. He was piecing up Greg Hardy in round 1 and then gassed out. That’s poor conditioning — Mark Ortega (@MarkEOrtega) November 20, 2022

Weight difference making a huge difference but really impressed by Greg Hardy — FIGHT HUB MARCOS (@heyitsmarcosv) November 20, 2022

Greg Hardy was NOT a top-10 heavyweight in the UFC #MisfitsBoxing — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) November 20, 2022

Rahman-Hardy goes the 4 rd-distance. Hardy definitely won that. Lost the 1st round and then mostly dominated, laid a ton of leather on Rahman, got a knockdown and nearly a second knockdown. Stalked him, landed clean shots often. #boxing — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) November 20, 2022

Check out the full results and highlights from Misfits Boxing 3 here, including Hardy’s decision win over Rahman Jr.