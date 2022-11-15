MMA Twitter Reacts To Greg Hardy vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. Announcement

Greg Hardy is set to step in and face Hasim Rahman Jr in a boxing match.

The trend of professional athletes from other sports making their way over to boxing continues. Recently, fans have seen former UFC fighters, footballers, YouTube stars, and more stepping into the ring to try their hand at boxing.

There is quite a market for these kinds of fights thanks in large part to Jake Paul who has paved the way for such fights. Now, celebrity fights can be seen all over the world and it seems that any athlete with name recognition can step into the ring.

Professional boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. was set to be the next man to take on a former UFC fighter when he was matched up against Vitor Belfort for the Nov. 19 MF & DAZN X Series 003 card. Unfortunately for Belfort he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be replaced by another former UFC fighter Greg Hardy.

Hardy came to the UFC after a professional football career back in 2019. He compiled a record of 5-5-1 before being released. Now he is moving over to boxing and the MMA Twitter world is reacting.

Here is what the MMA community members are saying.

Hardy won his professional boxing debut in October over Mike Cook. Rahman Jr. is coming off the first loss of his pro career. He suffered a TKO back in April by Kenzie Morrison.

The entire fight card is as follows:

Hasim Rahman Jr vs. Greg Hardy

Josh Brueckner vs. Chase DeMoor

Kenny Ojuederie vs. DK Money

Nurideen Shabazz vs. Walid Muhsein

Jessica Duban vs. Avery Pongracz

Paul Denino vs. B. Buckingham

Malcolm Minikon vs. Nick Joseph

PJ Brittain vs. Thomas Oliveira

Will you be tuning in to this fight card?