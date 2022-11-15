Alexander Gustafsson’s UFC 282 Return Scrapped, New Opponent Found For Ovince Saint Preux

Alexander Gustafsson is out of his UFC 282 matchup against Ovince Saint Preux.

Saint Preux revealed the news himself on his OnlyFans account. It is unclear on what led to Gustafsson’s withdrawal or when he might make his return.

Saint Preux will now be facing Philipe Lins. Lins has lost two of his last three fights, but he did win his most recent bout against Marcin Prachino in April via unanimous decision. He currently has a professional record of 15-5.

Gustafsson (18-8), a three-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger, is without a win since he knocked out Glover Teixeira in 2017. In four fights that have followed, “The Mauler” has been stopped every time he’s stepped into the cage.

After a knockout loss to Jon Jones at UFC 232, Gustafsson dropped two fights via submission against Anthony Smith and Fabrício Werdum, with his defeat to the latter coming in a failed venture to heavyweight.

This past July at UFC London, Gustafsson returned to 205 pounds after a two-year layoff. In devastating fashion, the Swedish 35-year-old was knocked out in just 67 seconds by Nikita Krylov.

While many called for Gustafsson to hang up his gloves following his latest defeat, the 18-fight UFC vet isn’t calling time on his career just yet.

After consecutive stoppage losses to Jamahal Hill and Tanner Boser, Ovince Saint Preux returned to the win column last time out, outpointing former champion Maurício Rua in a largely forgettable bout at UFC 274 this past May.

“OSP” will look to show that he has more left in the tank as he approaches the age of 40 by defeating Lins on December 10.

The current fights expected to take place at UFC 282 are as follows:

Jiří Procházka (C) vs. Glover Teixeira (light heavyweight championship)

Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria (featherweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon (lightweight)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus (heavyweight)

Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Philipe Lins (light heavyweight)

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley (middleweight)

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin (bantamweight)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (middleweight)

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez (featherweight)

TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva (featherweight)

Daniel da Silva vs. Vinicius Salvador (flyweight)

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)