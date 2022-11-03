Ariel Helwani Believes He Could Help Ronda Rousey’s WWE Career

Renowned combat sports reporter Ariel Helwani has suggested that former UFC champion Ronda Rousey would have benefitted from the “Heelwani” services in her transition to professional wrestling.

A decade ago, Rousey became the first female fighter to sign with the UFC. With that, the then-Strikeforce women’s bantamweight titleholder was promoted to the UFC’s 135-pound queen.

Across the following three years, “Rowdy” grew to a previously unheralded level of stardom in the sport thanks to a record-breaking title reign, which saw her successfully defend her place on the throne six times.

But following consecutive knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, Rousey’s time in MMA came to an end and she later took up a new venture in the world of pro-wrestling.

Since signing with WWE in 2017, Rousey has been prominent presence in the industry leader, aside from a hiatus prior to a 2022 return. She currently holds the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Initially, many suggested that Rousey struggled with the transition from fighting to sports entertainment, with her acting and promos appearing somewhat unnatural. She also admitted to finding promo-cutting nerve-wracking.

Who should she have called? Ghostbus… Heelwani.

Helwani Offers ‘Heelwani’ Services To Rousey

During the Q&A section of a recent episode of The MMA Hour, host Helwani was asked which professional wrestler he believes would benefit from the management of “Heelwani.”

À la Paul Heyman and former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar, Helwani suggested that Ronda Rousey could use his promos. Given her fighting background, the Canadian noted that it would be easy to sell Rousey as an intimidating figure inside the squared circle.

“I could have and could help Ronda Rousey. Yep, yep. Can’t beat that. Not great on the mic, not believable, little too stiff,” Helwani said. “Have me, the voice of the voiceless, the voice of MMA, the voice of combat sports, come out there and cut promos on her behalf. That’s what I wanna do. I don’t wanna cut promos on my behalf, I wanna cut promos on other people’s behalf.

“Night and day, easy job, easy job. She’s legit. She’s a real fighter. She’s a real badass. She snapped people’s arms. You get caught in one of those things, you’re done. That would’ve been a fun one,” Helwani concluded.

As well as extensively covering MMA, Helwani also reports on pro wrestling, aiding BT Sport’s coverage of WWE. In recent times, he’s interviewed the likes of Sasha Banks and Seth Rollins, as well as AEW president Tony Khan.

