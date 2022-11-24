ICYMI: MMA Fighter Christian Duncan Retains Title With Epic Finishing Convo (VIDEO)

Christian Duncan defended his Cage Warriors middleweight belt with a blistering TKO of Marian Dimitrov.

Duncan and Dimitrov met in the main event of Cage Warriors 146 in Manchester, England. Duncan went into the bout undefeated in six professional bouts, while Dimitrov was looking to extend his win streak to 11.

With just seconds remaining in the first round, Duncan unleashed a savage spinning back elbow that stung Dimitrov, before dispensing a few uppercuts and a huge left to put the Bulgarian away.

Watch Duncan get the finish below.

Duncan is now 7-0 in his professional career, which began at Cage Warriors 116 in 2020. The Englishman made his debut after an extensive amateur career that saw him amass a 17-6 record. Duncan’s had previously defeated Djati Melan via TKO at Cage Warriors 136 in April.

For Dimitrov, who was making his Cage Warriors debut, the loss moves him to 10-3. The Bulgarian had previously defeated Milan Filipovic via unanimous decision at Grand Fight Arena 3 in 2019.

In the Cage Warriors 146 co-main event, Jim Wallhead took home the welterweight strap with a TKO of Mateusz Figlak.

