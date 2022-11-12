MMA Twitter Reacts To Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Announcement

The UFC is returning to Australia with a champ vs champ main event, as Islam Makhachev is set to face Alexander Volkanovski.

From the moment it was revealed that featherweight champ Volkanovski would be weighing in and serving as the back-up for Makhachev’s first title fight against Charles Oliveira, it was expected that he would be next for the lightweight title.

Sure enough, the two came face to face in the Octagon, after Khabib’s protégé was able to secure a submission win over Oliveira, with the Aussie champion most recently revealing that the UFC was looking to pit the two of them together in early 2023.

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Officially Set

Just a few days after Alexander Volkanovski revealed that the UFC was looking to book him in a champ-champ opportunity against Islam Makhachev, in his backyard of Perth, Australia, things seemed to have become official.

According to a post from the UFC, the two are going to fight in just the seventh champion vs champion matchup in UFC history, to main event UFC 284 on February 11th.

As the UFC alludes to in their post, there is more at stake than just gold between Makhachev and Volkanovski. As it currently stands, the featherweight champion is also the top pound-for-pound fighter, and while beating that person does not instantly make someone the P4P king, with the lightweight champ cracking the top three of those rankings just by winning the title, it would not be surprising to see Makhachev take the top spot with a win over Volkanovski.

Conversely, if Volkanovski is able to beat Makhachev, he will become just the fifth person in UFC history to hold two titles at the same time, standing alongside Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Henry Cejudo. Not to mention, he would be doing so by beating a man with the hype of Khabib Nurmagomedov and others behind him.

MMA Community Reacts

Naturally there is a ton of excitement to see the fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. So after the announcement was made official, it only made sense that the Twitter world was abuzz with fans reacting with anticipation and excitement to see these two champions face off to see who the best is.

“What a ripper! And what a day to announce it,” UFC commentator John Gooden wrote.

“Glad to see Volk getting this opportunity on home soil!” wrote Megan Anderson.

“Champion vs. Champion bout is officially announced. Glad that they got this one signed. High stakes in the return to Australia,” writes Aaron Bronsteter

“UFC hesitated on this one, but glad they gave Alex the opportunity. The guy deserves it. And in Australia!” wrote Brett Okamoto.

“What a fucking fight,” Caposa wrote, simply.

It is unclear at this point, what other fights will take place before Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski, on the UFC 284 card. However, it is safe to assume that the promotion will do their best to fill out the card with more of their extremely talented Oceania roster.

How do you see this champ-champ fight playing out?