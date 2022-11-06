Islam Makhachev Begins To Grow Frustrated With The UFC Brass

It seems all is not rosy between lightweight champ Islam Makhachev and the UFC.

After capturing the lightweight title against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 late last month, Makhachev looked destined to make his maiden defense against pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski.

The duo all but signed on the dotted line when they met in the Octagon shortly following Makhachev’s victory. But days later, Volkanovski took to Twitter to express doubt that Islam would in fact follow through with his promise.

Makhachev replied that he fully intended to make good on his promise, however, the 31-year-old has since taken to Twitter to place more doubt on the matchup that seemed so certain just a week ago.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Makhachev Throws Volk Fight In Doubt, Expresses Frustration With UFC

On Saturday night, Islam tweeted not only that he’s up for fighting anyone, anywhere in his first title defense, but also lashed out at the UFC brass.

I’m not sure what UFC wants, February Australia or March Vegas, I honestly don’t care about location and opponent, I never choose opponents. Just send a contract and stop playing games — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) November 5, 2022

It now seems that Volkanovski’s instincts were spot on in doubting Islam’s commitment to their matchup. And he wasn’t the only one who expressed doubt either.

Earlier this week, lightweight contender Beneil Dariush noted that the UFC may choose to avoid the matchup and instead build it up further by allowing Islam and Volkanovski to continue winning in their respective divisions.

What’s your take on Islam Makhachev lashing out at the UFC?