Israel Adesanya To Alex Pereira: “I Will Fight You Until I Beat You”

Israel Adesanya is willing to keep fighting Alex Pereira until he gets his win.

Israel Adesanya might be down, but he is not out. Following the loss at UFC 281, Adesanya is now 0-3 all-time against Alex Pereira, but he is still willing to battle him again. The former champion is not ready to just sink down in the division. He wants another shot at the only man in his career to hold multiple wins over him.

The first two times these two faced each other were in their kickboxing careers. Pereira defeated Adesanya twice, with one TKO. When it was announced that the two would be fighting for the UFC middleweight title, fans were very interested to see if Adesanya held the upper hand in the Octagon with smaller gloves and grappling thrown in.

For just under 25 minutes, it seemed as though he would be able to get the win, but then Pereira came out swinging.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Israel Adesanya Wants To Get Another Shot At Alex Pereira

Pereria took control in the fifth round at UFC 281 and scored the TKO on Adesanya to become the newest UFC champion. Immediately after, it was unclear if a rematch would be the best option since they had already fought three times, but if it is up to Adesanya, he will fight as many times as it takes.

“He said, ‘I don’t think he’s gonna want an immediate rematch.’ He doesn’t know me. I will fight you until I beat you,” he said on the Flagrant YouTube channel.

“I don’t give a f-ck, I’ll be 60 and I’ll come to your favela and knock on your f-cking tin door with my walking stick and be like, ‘You want me right now?’ Even if it’s just one, cool, I beat you. I know I can beat you.”

Normally, UFC champions in similar situations with as many title defenses as Adesanya would get the opportunity for a rematch, but with the history between these two, it might be worth waiting and moving the division along a bit.

Do you think Israel Adesanya deserves an immediate rematch?