Israel Adesanya Has Strong Reaction To UFC Africa Update

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya‘s plans to be involved with UFC Africa haven’t been axed by his UFC 281 loss.

Adesanya fell to Alex Pereira in the UFC 281 main event last weekend in New York City. It was his first defeat at middleweight and just his second loss of his MMA career overall.

Adesanya is keeping his eyes on the prize following this setback against Pereira. He’s envisioned an immediate rematch with Pereira and a chance to re-write the script when it comes to their rivalry in combat sports.

Despite this setback, Adesanya’s UFC stardom remains profound. He’s one of the biggest fan favorites on the UFC roster and is arguably one of the most technical strikers in UFC history.

UFC President Dana White hinted at the UFC 281 post-fight press conference that plans for a debut event in Africa are in motion. The promotion is looking at Nigeria and other nations to host an event as soon as next year.

After getting word of White’s announcement, Adesanya remains keen on being a massive presence on the UFC Africa card.

Israel Adesanya Wants In On UFC Africa Card After Dana White’s Revelation

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Adesanya dismissed the notion that UFC Africa won’t be as big without him and Kamaru Usman on the card as champions.

“The hunter’s now the hunted. Fuck the belt,” Adesanya said. “It’s us. What we’ve done is etched in history forever. There’s moments in history that will never be captured again. We’re still writing the book; this ain’t over.”

Adesanya, Usman, and UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou are three of the biggest African-born stars in combat sports history. Ngannou is expected to return next year, while Usman is itching for an immediate rematch of his own.

The UFC continues to expand globally and made its debut in Paris, FR earlier this year. The card was a massive success and shows the sport’s appeal outside of mainstream markets.

If White and the UFC follow up on their plan for an Africa-based event, Adesanya is intent on fighting on the card, even if it means not fighting with a title on the line.

