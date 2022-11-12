Israel Adesanya Intends To Close The Language Barrier With Alex Pereira

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya is taking a different approach to trash-talking ahead of UFC 281.

Adesanya will face Alex Pereira in the UFC 281 main event tonight in New York City. He returns to the Octagon following back-to-back successful defenses earlier this year against Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier.

Pereira is the only man to finish Adesanya in any combat sports venture. He knocked out Adesanya at Glory of Heroes 7 in 2017 after earning a decision win in their first matchup in 2016.

Since signing with the UFC last year, Pereira has surged to the top of the middleweight division title picture with wild knockouts of Sean Strickland and Andreas Michailidis. Adesanya knows the danger that Pereira presents and seems willing to match his intensity with his striking.

Adesanya usually participates in mental warfare against his opponents, though the task has proven difficult this time around due to Pereira’s lack of speaking English. Despite this challenge, Adesanya has a plan in place to communicate in a language Pereira can understand.

Israel Adesanya Plans To Speak “Violence” To Alex Pereira

FanSided

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Adesanya sent a message to his UFC 281 foe.

“He doesn’t speak English, so I don’t really have anything to say to him,” Adesanya said. “I’ll speak his language. He’s a violent man, but so am I, we’ll speak violence on November 12th.”

Adesanya recently plead with UFC President Dana White to make referee Steve Mazzagatti the official for the fight. This would, in Adesanya’s opinion, open up the opportunity for a series of strikes past the point that the fight arguably should be stopped.

After two of the most disappointing losses of Adesanya’s combat sports journey, he seems extra fired up to face Pereira and remind fans and pundits why he’s one of the pound-for-pound best.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.