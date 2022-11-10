Israel Adesanya Reveals Strangest Way He’s Ever Made Weight (NSFW)

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya once made weight in one of the most unique ways a fighter has ever successfully done it.

Adesanya will face Alex Pereira in the UFC 281 headliner this Saturday in New York City. He returned to defend the middleweight title after wins over Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier earlier this year.

Adesanya faces Pereira, who defeated him twice during their respective tenures in Glory Kickboxing. Pereira is the only man to ever finish Adesanya in any combat sports discipline.

The cut to 185lbs has proven to be a breeze for Adesanya. In his lone UFC light heavyweight fight against Jan Blachowicz, he weighed in well under the 205lb limit.

Weight cutting is a difficult aspect of fighting for many athletes. Some fighters say that making weight is the hard part of competition, and the fight itself is second-nature.

Israel Adesanya Made Weight In An Unconventional Way While Kickboxing

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Adesanya revealed a time he went the extra mile to pass the test on the scales.

“Back in kickboxing, back in the day when I was an amateur, I was really young and didn’t have a dietician,” Adesanya said.

“I wasn’t in the UFC…how do I put this, I busted a nut to make weight. At the time I was young…and a few grams came off, a hundred grams, and I made weight…

“I would not advise it, I didn’t know what I was doing with weight cutting, and yeah… that was something.”

Some fighters shaved their head and come up with other ways to make weight, but Adesanya’s early-career method might be the most unusual and graphic.

Adesanya is never afraid to speak his mind and answer honestly and truthfully on a variety of topics. While this is appreciated by fans and pundits alike, his recent admission can be interpreted as a textbook case of ‘too much information’.

